Elections

Sanders Projected To Win Nevada Caucuses, Solidifying Status As Front-Runner

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., gets ready to speak at a campaign event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., gets ready to speak at a campaign event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada caucuses, according to an Associated Press projection.

The win gives Sanders victories in two of the first three states to weigh in on the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. He also ended a near-tie atop the still-muddled Iowa caucuses.

Sanders now has the clear momentum, and an inside edge among the crowded field of candidates, going into a critical stretch where the bulk of delegates will be awarded. It's a remarkable position for a longtime political outsider who still has not officially joined the Democratic Party.

Before the results were announced, Sanders spoke to supporters in El Paso, Texas, one of the Super Tuesday states voting on March 3. He reiterated familiar themes from his regular campaign speech and made a point to respond to critics of the central policy proposal driving his candidacy — "Medicare for All."

"The idea of universal health care is not a radical idea!" Sanders insisted.

While Sanders will campaign in South Carolina this week, his campaign is more focused on Super Tuesday, as evidenced by the fact that Sanders spent more time campaigning in California and Texas than in Nevada in recent days. The campaign is betting that the momentum earned by its sustained stretch of early victories, combined with its massive financial war chest funded by small-dollar donations, will give Sanders the edge on a day when about a third of all delegates will be awarded.

