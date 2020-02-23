Accessibility links
Sunday Puzzle: Your Favorite Dessert Chris Towles of Pfafftown, N.C., plays the puzzle with puzzlemaster Will Shortz and NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro.
Sunday Puzzle

Sunday Puzzle

The Weekly Quiz From NPR Puzzlemaster Will Shortz
NPR logo Sunday Puzzle: Your Favorite Dessert

Sunday Puzzle: Your Favorite Dessert

Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday

Sunday Puzzle: Your Favorite Dessert

Audio will be available later today.
Enlarge this image

Sunday Puzzle NPR hide caption

toggle caption
NPR

Sunday Puzzle

NPR

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a classic dessert in two or more words. I'll tell you the number of letters in the words and the first two letters of each word. You name the desserts.

Ex. [5,7] PE- CO- --> Peach cobbler

1. [3,5,8] IC- CR- SA-

2. [6,4,4] DE- FO- CA-

3. [5,8,3] LE- ME- PI-

4. [7,6,6] OA- RA- CO-

5. [3,5,6] HO- FU- SU-

6. [9,6] CH- MO-

7. [6,5] BA- SP-

8. [5,6] BA- AL-

9. [6,5] SA- TO-

10. [5,5] AP- CR-

11. [8,7] CH- JU-

12. [10,9] ST- SH-

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Chris Rohrer, of St. Paul, Minn. What familiar 10-letter word contains a silent B, E, and O — not necessarily in that order. And those three letters don't have to be consecutive in the word.

Challenge Answer: Subpoenaed

Winner: Chris Towles of Pfafftown, N.C.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Tyler Lipscomb of Hamden, Conn. Name something everyone has, starting with H. Add an E, and rearrange the letters. You'll name two things that every person must do to stay alive.

Sunday Puzzle

Sunday Puzzle

The Weekly Quiz From NPR Puzzlemaster Will Shortz