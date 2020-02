Pregnant Asylum-Seekers Barred From U.S. Entry For Court Hearings Pregnant asylum seekers who were told to remain in place in Mexico are now being barred from entering the U.S. for their asylum hearings until after they give birth, so finds a KPBS investigation.

Pregnant asylum seekers who were told to remain in place in Mexico are now being barred from entering the U.S. for their asylum hearings until after they give birth, so finds a KPBS investigation.