Voting In California's Primary When You Have No Party Preference Gets Complicated A key group of voters in California are those who don't identify with a political party. But the state's ballot rules make it more complicated for them to vote in a presidential primary.

Voting In California's Primary When You Have No Party Preference Gets Complicated Elections Voting In California's Primary When You Have No Party Preference Gets Complicated Voting In California's Primary When You Have No Party Preference Gets Complicated Audio will be available later today. A key group of voters in California are those who don't identify with a political party. But the state's ballot rules make it more complicated for them to vote in a presidential primary. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor