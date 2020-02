Remembering Pioneering Restaurateur B. Smith Chef, restaurateur, entrepreneur and lifestyle doyenne B.Smith has died after suffering for years with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 70 years old.

Remembering Pioneering Restaurateur B. Smith Obituaries Remembering Pioneering Restaurateur B. Smith Remembering Pioneering Restaurateur B. Smith Audio will be available later today. Chef, restaurateur, entrepreneur and lifestyle doyenne B.Smith has died after suffering for years with Alzheimer's Disease. She was 70 years old. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor