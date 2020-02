Nike Vaporfly Shoes Controversy Sports technologist Bryce Dyer on what the decision not to ban the Nike Vaporfly means for athletes at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and for the future of track field.

Nike Vaporfly Shoes Controversy Sports Nike Vaporfly Shoes Controversy Nike Vaporfly Shoes Controversy Audio will be available later today. Sports technologist Bryce Dyer on what the decision not to ban the Nike Vaporfly means for athletes at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and for the future of track field. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor