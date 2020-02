Modi Welcomes Trump To India With A Massive Rally Despite some economic friction between India and the U.S., President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have a personal friendship. Trump is in India for a two-day visit.

Modi Welcomes Trump To India With A Massive Rally Despite some economic friction between India and the U.S., President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have a personal friendship. Trump is in India for a two-day visit.