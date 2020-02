Democratic Frontrunner Bernie Sanders Doesn't Have A Lock On The Party NPR's Noel King talks to Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons about what it will take to get the Democratic establishment on board with Bernie Sanders as the party's potential presidential nominee.

Democratic Frontrunner Bernie Sanders Doesn't Have A Lock On The Party Analysis Democratic Frontrunner Bernie Sanders Doesn't Have A Lock On The Party Democratic Frontrunner Bernie Sanders Doesn't Have A Lock On The Party Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons about what it will take to get the Democratic establishment on board with Bernie Sanders as the party's potential presidential nominee. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor