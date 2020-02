Memorial Service At L.A.'s Staples Center Will Honor Kobe Bryant Huge crowds are expected to turn out Monday for the memorial service honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles. The city is encouraging those without tickets to watch it on TV.

Memorial Service At L.A.'s Staples Center Will Honor Kobe Bryant Huge crowds are expected to turn out Monday for the memorial service honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Los Angeles. The city is encouraging those without tickets to watch it on TV.