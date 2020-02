Critics Say Mississippi's Cellphone Felony Offense Is Too Harsh In Mississippi, it's a felony offense for anyone behind bars to possess a cellphone. There's a push there to get the state's supreme court to reconsider one man's 12-year prison sentence.

Critics Say Mississippi's Cellphone Felony Offense Is Too Harsh Law Critics Say Mississippi's Cellphone Felony Offense Is Too Harsh Critics Say Mississippi's Cellphone Felony Offense Is Too Harsh Audio will be available later today. In Mississippi, it's a felony offense for anyone behind bars to possess a cellphone. There's a push there to get the state's supreme court to reconsider one man's 12-year prison sentence. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor