'Supreme Inequality' Argues That America's Top Court Has Become Right-Wing In a new book, lawyer/journalist Adam Cohen makes the case that the Supreme Court has been "a right-wing court for 50 years," siding with corporations and the wealthy — and against the poor.
Supreme Inequality

The Supreme Court's Fifty-Year Battle for a More Unjust America

by Adam Cohen

Hardcover, 416 pages |

purchase

