Foresight 2020: Guns Listener Jessica, from Denver, said she's voting based on gun policy. "I have a 6-year-old little boy, and gun violence is the second leading cause of death among children in this country. We need to tackle it as a public health issue."

Foresight 2020: Guns

1A

A recent Gallup poll suggests gun policy is a high priority for voters during this election cycle. Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Radio hide caption

A recent Gallup poll suggests gun policy is a high priority for voters during this election cycle.

The 2020 candidates are battling it out as the race heads to South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

One thing that can get lost in the rhetoric is where candidates stand on issues that matter to you, the voter. We've been talking to the candidates one by one as part of our ongoing series, Foresight 2020, and now, we're comparing where they stand on the issues.

On today's show, we talked about the Second Amendment. German Lopez, senior correspondent for Vox, and Elena Schneider, national political reporter for Politico, helped us break down the candidates' key proposals on gun policy.

