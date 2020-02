Rosanna Arquette Responds To Partial Guilty Verdict In Harvey Weinstein Case NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with actress Rosanna Arquette, who has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, about the verdict rendered in the former movie executive's New York criminal trial.

Rosanna Arquette Responds To Partial Guilty Verdict In Harvey Weinstein Case

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with actress Rosanna Arquette, who has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, about the verdict rendered in the former movie executive's New York criminal trial.