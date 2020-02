Kobe Bryant Funeral Held In Los Angeles On Monday, mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to remember and celebrate the life of former NBA player Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant Funeral Held In Los Angeles Sports Kobe Bryant Funeral Held In Los Angeles Kobe Bryant Funeral Held In Los Angeles Audio will be available later today. On Monday, mourners gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to remember and celebrate the life of former NBA player Kobe Bryant. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor