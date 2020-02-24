Accessibility links
How I Made It: Yasser Tejeda & Palotré The musical genres most people associate with the Dominican Republic are merengue and bachata. Yet, there's another set of rhythms that are essential to the spirit of the country, and that's Afro-Dominican roots music. That's where the band Yasser Tejeda & Palotré come in. They blend some of the country's black roots rhythms like palo, salve and sarandunga, with jazz and rock to bring a new spin to local sounds—and to reimagine what it means to be Dominican. In this segment of "How I Made It," the band's frontman Yasser Tejeda walks us through the inspiration behind their latest album "Kijombo," and the making of the single "Amor Arrayano," which is all about love across the Dominican-Haitian border.
NPR logo

Yasser Tejeda & Palotré

Listen · 20:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/809068248/809069262" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Made It: Yasser Tejeda & Palotré

Latino USA

How I Made It: Yasser Tejeda & Palotré

Yasser Tejeda & Palotré

Listen · 20:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/809068248/809069262" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

The musical genres most people associate with the Dominican Republic are merengue and bachata. Yet, there's another set of rhythms that are essential to the spirit of the country, and that's Afro-Dominican roots music. That's where the band Yasser Tejeda & Palotré come in. They blend some of the country's black roots rhythms like palo, salve and sarandunga, with jazz and rock to bring a new spin to local sounds—and to reimagine what it means to be Dominican. In this segment of "How I Made It," the band's frontman Yasser Tejeda walks us through the inspiration behind their latest album "Kijombo," and the making of the single "Amor Arrayano," which is all about love across the Dominican-Haitian border.