Foresight 2020: Medicare for All "The 150 million Americans who do have insurance increasingly can't afford to go to the doctor because they have $2,000 deductibles," says health care reporter Noam Levey.

Foresight 2020: Medicare for All

Listen · 34:46
1A

Physician's assistant Erin Frazier checks a young boy at a community health center for low-income patients in Lakewood, Colorado. John Moore/John Moore/Getty Images hide caption

Physician's assistant Erin Frazier checks a young boy at a community health center for low-income patients in Lakewood, Colorado.

As we head into South Carolina's primary and gear up for Super Tuesday, the 2020 candidates are looking to stand out to voters. But perhaps no policy proposal has marked this election more than Sen. Bernie Sanders's push for Medicare for All.

While the Democratic candidates agree on expanding health coverage, they're divided on how to insure everyone, whether to insure everyone, and, of course, how to pay for it all.

So how are they similar? How are they different? And how does that compare to President Trump?

Rachana Pradhan, correspondent for Kaiser Health News; Noam Levey, national healthcare reporter for The LA Times; and Dan Diamond, health reporter for Politico and host of the "Pulse Check" podcast helped us break down where each candidate stood on health care.

