Foresight 2020: Medicare for All

As we head into South Carolina's primary and gear up for Super Tuesday, the 2020 candidates are looking to stand out to voters. But perhaps no policy proposal has marked this election more than Sen. Bernie Sanders's push for Medicare for All.

While the Democratic candidates agree on expanding health coverage, they're divided on how to insure everyone, whether to insure everyone, and, of course, how to pay for it all.

So how are they similar? How are they different? And how does that compare to President Trump?

Rachana Pradhan, correspondent for Kaiser Health News; Noam Levey, national healthcare reporter for The LA Times; and Dan Diamond, health reporter for Politico and host of the "Pulse Check" podcast helped us break down where each candidate stood on health care.

