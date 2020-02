Italy Struggles With The Impact Of The Coronavirus Outbreak With 228 cases reported, Italian officials are scrambling to contain Europe's first major outbreak of the coronavirus. Ten towns were locked down in a northern region of the country.

With 228 cases reported, Italian officials are scrambling to contain Europe's first major outbreak of the coronavirus. Ten towns were locked down in a northern region of the country.