Plácido Domingo Engaged In 'Inappropriate Activity,' Union Says The American Guild of Musical Artists on Tuesday announced the conclusion of its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against opera megastar Placido Domingo.

Plácido Domingo Engaged In 'Inappropriate Activity,' Union Says Plácido Domingo Engaged In 'Inappropriate Activity,' Union Says Audio is no longer available The American Guild of Musical Artists on Tuesday announced the conclusion of its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against opera megastar Placido Domingo. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor