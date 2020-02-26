Pet Poodle Found Blocks Away After It Was Snatched By A Hawk

Deborah Falcione tells WTAE-TV that her little dog Porschia is 16 years old, deaf and blind. A neighbor had found the dog four blocks away — cold, but otherwise OK.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A toy poodle in Whitehall, Pa., had quite a journey. Deborah Falcione tells WTAE-TV her little dog was snatched away by a hawk. Portia is 16 years old, deaf and blind. Her owner says she searched for her into the night, and it was freezing. More than a day later, she got a call from a local pet hospital. A neighbor had found Portia four blocks away cold but otherwise OK. Falcione says, my dogs are my life.

