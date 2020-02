Mazzy Star Co-Founder David Roback Dies At 61 The band Mazzy Star was known for making dreamy, ethereal pop songs in the 1990s. Guitarist David Roback, who started the band with singer Hope Sandoval, died on Monday at the age of 61.

Mazzy Star Co-Founder David Roback Dies At 61 The band Mazzy Star was known for making dreamy, ethereal pop songs in the 1990s. Guitarist David Roback, who started the band with singer Hope Sandoval, died on Monday at the age of 61.