Financial Markets Continue Sell Off Because Of Coronavirus Fears NPR's Noel King talks to Megan Greene, an economist and senior fellow with the Harvard Kennedy School, about the possible longer-term global financial impacts brought on by the coronavirus.

Financial Markets Continue Sell Off Because Of Coronavirus Fears Financial Markets Continue Sell Off Because Of Coronavirus Fears Audio is no longer available NPR's Noel King talks to Megan Greene, an economist and senior fellow with the Harvard Kennedy School, about the possible longer-term global financial impacts brought on by the coronavirus. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor