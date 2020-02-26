Accessibility links
Actor Ben Mendelsohn On 'The Outsider' In the HBO series, which was adapted from a Stephen King novel, the Australian actor plays a detective trying to solve a murder — and resisting the idea that the killer may be a supernatural entity. He talks about masking his accent, acting with his eyes and how his role on 'The Outsider' is a departure from the "baddies" he's played in the past.

Film critic Justin Chang reviews 'Wendy,' a loose retelling of 'Peter Pan,' directed by Benh Zeitlin.
Actor Ben Mendelsohn On 'The Outsider'

Listen · 49:34
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/809646321/809729869" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fresh Air

