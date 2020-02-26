Accessibility links
Episode 826: Vodka Proof : Planet Money Vodka is the best-selling spirit in the United States, and there are zillions of brands. But is there any difference between them?
Episode 826: Vodka Proof

Planet Money

Planet Money tries to make vodka in a radio studio. Dan Pashman hide caption

Dan Pashman

Planet Money tries to make vodka in a radio studio.

Dan Pashman

Note: This episode first ran on February 23, 2018.

A bottle of fancy vodka, like Grey Goose, costs about $35. A bottle of the cheap stuff can be less than $10. That's a wide range, but, by definition, vodka is colorless, odorless, and tasteless. So, could there really be a difference between vodkas? Or is the difference all in the marketing?

Today on the show, we get to the bottom of the question. We go to a distillery and find out how vodka is actually made, we hear the story of the genius who created the whole concept of super premium vodka, and we find out where a lot of vodka really comes from. Finally, we see if we can make our own.

This episode features Dan Pashman, host of The Sporkful.

Music: "Sideswipe" and "Take the Lead."

