Episode 826: Vodka Proof

Note: This episode first ran on February 23, 2018.

A bottle of fancy vodka, like Grey Goose, costs about $35. A bottle of the cheap stuff can be less than $10. That's a wide range, but, by definition, vodka is colorless, odorless, and tasteless. So, could there really be a difference between vodkas? Or is the difference all in the marketing?

Today on the show, we get to the bottom of the question. We go to a distillery and find out how vodka is actually made, we hear the story of the genius who created the whole concept of super premium vodka, and we find out where a lot of vodka really comes from. Finally, we see if we can make our own.

This episode features Dan Pashman, host of The Sporkful.

Music: "Sideswipe" and "Take the Lead."

