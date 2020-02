The Thistle & Shamrock: Roots And Branches

Courtesy of BBC 6 Music

Fiona Ritchie explores the evolving sounds of traditional melodies and lyrics that contribute to a new Celtic music. Some of this is inspired by jazz and classical arrangements, while other new sounds are driven by contemporary and world rhythms. Artists include We Banjo 3, Le Vent du Nord and Cerys Matthews.