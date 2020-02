Columbia Gas To Pay Record Fine For 2018 Massachusetts Gas Explosions The gas utility responsible for fires and explosions across three communities north of Boston in 2018 is pleading guilty to violating federal safety regulations — and will pay a record fine.

