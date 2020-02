Climate Change May Make The Snapping Shrimp Snap Louder Tiny snapping shrimp are among of the loudest animals in the ocean. And climate change could be making them louder, which affects a lot of other sea life.

Climate Change May Make The Snapping Shrimp Snap Louder Science Climate Change May Make The Snapping Shrimp Snap Louder Climate Change May Make The Snapping Shrimp Snap Louder Audio will be available later today. Tiny snapping shrimp are among of the loudest animals in the ocean. And climate change could be making them louder, which affects a lot of other sea life. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor