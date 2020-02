Spain Cancels Placido Domingo Concerts Over Sex Abuse Allegations Spain's culture ministry has canceled upcoming concerts featuring opera great Placido Domingo following reports of a years-long pattern of sexual abuse by the tenor.

Spain's culture ministry has canceled upcoming concerts featuring opera great Placido Domingo following reports of a years-long pattern of sexual abuse by the tenor.