#2009: Saddle Up This week on The Best of Car Talk, Mara's husband says he'd rather drive a horse and buggy than a minivan. But, with one kid on hand, and twins on the way, are there any options other than an Odyssey or spurs? In another auto-marital dispute, Pat and her husband disagree over whether driving their daughters 3/10 of a mile to school in cold weather is killing their car. Also, after meditating for three months, Conrad found his Civic in an immovable state, thanks to a frozen parking brake; Peter wants to rid his garage of bats, but may wind up on the ASPCA's Most Wanted list; and, trying to solve one of Ray's Puzzlers leads to a police visit. All this and more, this week on the Best of Car Talk.

#2009: Saddle Up Listen · 54:15