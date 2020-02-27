Accessibility links
The GOP And President Trump: 1A From CPAC 2020 "Authoritarianism is the thing I'm most concerned about, and that's why I could never, never vote for President Trump," says Lucy Caldwell, former presidential campaign manager for GOP candidate Joe Walsh.

Supporters cheer for U.S. President Donald Trump during CPAC 2019 on March 02, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Supporters cheer for U.S. President Donald Trump during CPAC 2019 on March 02, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland.

We're broadcasting live from the Conservative Political Action Conference. We heard from attendees and speakers about the issues conservatives at CPAC are focusing on ahead of the 2020 elections.

And we explore how the president has changed the state of conservative politics. How has the Republican Party changed? Which conservatives are welcomed at CPAC and who is not, and why?

We were joined by Annie Karni, White House correspondent for the New York Times, former Republican congressman Thaddeus McCotter, who represented Michigan's 11th District; and Lucy Morrow Caldwell, former campaign manager for Joe Walsh.

