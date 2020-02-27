Pamela Adlon on 'Better Things'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pamela Littky/FX Pamela Littky/FX

Pamela Adlon is the writer, star, director and co-creator of Better Things on FX. The television comedy-drama follows Adlon's character, Sam, as a divorced actress, raising three kids in Los Angeles. In real life, Adlon is a divorced actress, raising three kids in Los Angeles. Sam talks to Adlon about her career, seeing your parents as real-life people, and the awful, crazy, beautiful experience of being a parent yourself.



Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.