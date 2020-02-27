Accessibility links
Pamela Adlon on 'Better Things' Pamela Adlon is the writer, star, director and co-creator of Better Things on FX. The television comedy-drama follows Adlon's character, Sam, as a divorced actress, raising three kids in Los Angeles. In real life, Adlon is a divorced actress, raising three kids in Los Angeles. Sam talks to Adlon about her career, seeing your parents as real-life people, and the awful, crazy, beautiful experience of being a parent yourself.

Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.
Pamela Adlon on 'Better Things'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Pamela Adlon is the writer, director, star and co-creator of the comedy-drama Better Things on FX. Pamela Littky/FX hide caption

Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.