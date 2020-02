Low Snowpack In California Mountains May Mean More Wildfires This Summer The snowpack in California is dangerously low. The state gets most of its water from snow melt that begins high in the Sierra Nevada. Low snowpack means a drier summer and potentially more wildfires.

