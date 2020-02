Clothing Retailers Explore An Alternative To Fast Fashion: Rentals Buy or rent? That's becoming a question for manufacturers of more and more types of products. Now, fast fashion brands like H&M are trying to get in on the movement too.

Clothing Retailers Explore An Alternative To Fast Fashion: Rentals Business Clothing Retailers Explore An Alternative To Fast Fashion: Rentals Clothing Retailers Explore An Alternative To Fast Fashion: Rentals Audio will be available later today. Buy or rent? That's becoming a question for manufacturers of more and more types of products. Now, fast fashion brands like H&M are trying to get in on the movement too. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor