Bloomberg Spends Big Out West, Luring Staff To His Campaign Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign is opening offices across the Mountain West in places where Democrats have rarely competed. The hiring has sucked up talent away from rival campaigns.

Bloomberg Spends Big Out West, Luring Staff To His Campaign Elections Bloomberg Spends Big Out West, Luring Staff To His Campaign Bloomberg Spends Big Out West, Luring Staff To His Campaign Audio will be available later today. Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign is opening offices across the Mountain West in places where Democrats have rarely competed. The hiring has sucked up talent away from rival campaigns. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor