The News Roundup For February 28, 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, what is the Trump administration doing to prepare?

Democratic presidential frontrunner Senator Bernie Sanders carries momentum going into the South Carolina primary and beyond. And disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein faced more charges in Los Angeles after being convicted on two counts of rape in New York.

Meanwhile, the rapid rise in coronavirus continued – raising fears of a pandemic.

Around the world, the U.S. and the Taliban inched toward a peace deal. The humanitarian crisis in Syria took a step backwards.

And, what did President Trump get out of his trip earlier this week to India?

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Naftali Bendavid, political editor for the Washington Post, Sheryl Gay Stolberg, congressional correspondent for The New York Times, and Steve Clemons, editor-at-large at The Hill.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief for The Economist, Joyce Karam, Washington correspondent for The National, and Anne Gearan, White House correspondent for The Washington Post.

