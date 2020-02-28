Accessibility links
The News Roundup For February 28, 2020 Americans prepare for a spreading coronavirus, and the South Carolina primary. Harvey Weinstein faces more charges. Trump visits India, and the U.S. inches toward a peace deal in Afghanistan.

NPR logo

Listen · 1:30:30
  • Download
1A

A girl writes in a notebook as she sits outside a tent at the Furat (Euphrates) camp for the displaced from Deir Ezzor, north of the town of Kafr Dariyan in the countryside of the northern province of Idlib. IBRAHIM YASOUF/IBRAHIM YASOUF/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A girl writes in a notebook as she sits outside a tent at the Furat (Euphrates) camp for the displaced from Deir Ezzor, north of the town of Kafr Dariyan in the countryside of the northern province of Idlib.

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, what is the Trump administration doing to prepare?

Democratic presidential frontrunner Senator Bernie Sanders carries momentum going into the South Carolina primary and beyond. And disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein faced more charges in Los Angeles after being convicted on two counts of rape in New York.

Meanwhile, the rapid rise in coronavirus continued – raising fears of a pandemic.

Around the world, the U.S. and the Taliban inched toward a peace deal. The humanitarian crisis in Syria took a step backwards.

And, what did President Trump get out of his trip earlier this week to India?

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Naftali Bendavid, political editor for the Washington Post, Sheryl Gay Stolberg, congressional correspondent for The New York Times, and Steve Clemons, editor-at-large at The Hill.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief for The Economist, Joyce Karam, Washington correspondent for The National, and Anne Gearan, White House correspondent for The Washington Post.

