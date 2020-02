After Coronavirus Outbreak, Protective Masks Are In Short Supply Prices for protective masks have surged as fears of coronavirus spread. Demand for masks has easily outpaced the current supply. The U.S. government is urging manufacturers to scale up production.

After Coronavirus Outbreak, Protective Masks Are In Short Supply After Coronavirus Outbreak, Protective Masks Are In Short Supply After Coronavirus Outbreak, Protective Masks Are In Short Supply Audio will be available later today. Prices for protective masks have surged as fears of coronavirus spread. Demand for masks has easily outpaced the current supply. The U.S. government is urging manufacturers to scale up production. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor