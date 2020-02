Prominent North Carolina Figure Explains Why He Backs Bloomberg NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Hugh McColl, ex-Bank of America CEO, about why he favors Mike Bloomberg for president, and where his vote will go if Bernie Sanders clinches the Democratic nomination.

Audio will be available later today.