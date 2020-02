Over Fears Of 'Lynching,' Polanski Pulls Out Of French Oscars Film director Roman Polanski says he won't attend the French equivalent of the Academy Awards after outrage over his history of sexual abuse. He said the ceremony was turning into a "public lynching."

Film director Roman Polanski says he won't attend the French equivalent of the Academy Awards after outrage over his history of sexual abuse. He said the ceremony was turning into a "public lynching."