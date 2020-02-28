Aidy Bryant On 'Shrill' Bryant co-writes and stars in the comedy series 'Shrill,' based on Lindy West's book about identifying as fat and a feminist. Bryant is also a cast member on 'Saturday Night Live.' (Originally broadcast March 2019)



Aidy Bryant On 'Shrill' Listen · 49:39 49:39 Aidy Bryant On 'Shrill' 49:39 Fresh Air Aidy Bryant On 'Shrill' Aidy Bryant On 'Shrill' Listen · 49:39 49:39 Bryant co-writes and stars in the comedy series 'Shrill,' based on Lindy West's book about identifying as fat and a feminist. Bryant is also a cast member on 'Saturday Night Live.' (Originally broadcast March 2019)



Also, we listen back to excerpts of interviews with rhythm guitarist Marty Grosz. Now 90, he tells his story in the memoir, 'It's a Sin to Tell a Lie.' He spoke with Terry Gross in 1984 and 2004 and also played some of his music.



Book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews the dystopian novel, 'The Resisters.'