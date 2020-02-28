Video Artist: Casey Neistat

When Casey Neistat was a teenager, the odds were against him; he had dropped out of high school, was washing dishes to pay rent, and was a father by age 17.

But he eventually scraped together enough money to buy a camera and an iMac, and began churning out short films that went viral even before YouTube took off.

Despite having to start his career over several times – Casey Neistat became a brand name in social media and advertising, and is now one of the biggest names on YouTube, with an audience of nearly 12 million.

