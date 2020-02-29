Not My Job: Will Arnett Of 'BoJack Horseman' Gets Quizzed On Boat Jacks

Enlarge this image Phil McCarten/Invision/AP Phil McCarten/Invision/AP

Will Arnett just finished the sixth and final season playing the lead horse in BoJack Horseman -- an animated Netflix series about a former sitcom star struggling with depression.

We've invited Arnett to play a game called "BoJack, meet boat Jack!" Three questions about people named Jack who hang around on boats.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.