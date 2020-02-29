Accessibility links
Actor Will Arnett Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Will Arnett just finished his sixth and final season playing the lead horse in an animated Netflix series about a former sitcom star struggling with depression.

Not My Job: Will Arnett Of 'BoJack Horseman' Gets Quizzed On Boat Jacks

Will Arnett speaks at the Television Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Phil McCarten/Invision/AP
Will Arnett just finished the sixth and final season playing the lead horse in BoJack Horseman -- an animated Netflix series about a former sitcom star struggling with depression.

We've invited Arnett to play a game called "BoJack, meet boat Jack!" Three questions about people named Jack who hang around on boats.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

