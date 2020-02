U.S. Sees 1st Coronavirus Death A man infected with coronavirus has died in Washington state, the first reported death from COVID-19 in the United States. Still, President Trump on Saturday said there was no reason to panic.

A man infected with coronavirus has died in Washington state, the first reported death from COVID-19 in the United States. Still, President Trump on Saturday said there was no reason to panic.