South Carolina Mayor's Decision To Back Bloomberg Columbia, S.C., Mayor Stephen Benjamin has endorsed former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Benjamin tells NPR's Michel Martin why he's supporting a candidate who's not on the ballot in his state.

South Carolina Mayor's Decision To Back Bloomberg Politics South Carolina Mayor's Decision To Back Bloomberg South Carolina Mayor's Decision To Back Bloomberg Audio will be available later today. Columbia, S.C., Mayor Stephen Benjamin has endorsed former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Benjamin tells NPR's Michel Martin why he's supporting a candidate who's not on the ballot in his state. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor