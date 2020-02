U.S. And The Taliban Sign Historic Agreement The U.S. and the Taliban have signed a deal after 18 years of war in Afghanistan. It calls for the withdrawal of American and NATO military forces from the country within 14 months.

U.S. And The Taliban Sign Historic Agreement Middle East U.S. And The Taliban Sign Historic Agreement U.S. And The Taliban Sign Historic Agreement Audio will be available later today. The U.S. and the Taliban have signed a deal after 18 years of war in Afghanistan. It calls for the withdrawal of American and NATO military forces from the country within 14 months. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor