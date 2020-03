Maine Among Several States Looking To Shift Recycling Costs Back To Manufacturers Disposing of waste is complicated, and cities often bear the brunt of the cost. NPR's Leila Fadel talks with the sustainability coordinator for Portland about a proposal to change that.

Maine Among Several States Looking To Shift Recycling Costs Back To Manufacturers Environment Maine Among Several States Looking To Shift Recycling Costs Back To Manufacturers Maine Among Several States Looking To Shift Recycling Costs Back To Manufacturers Audio will be available later today. Disposing of waste is complicated, and cities often bear the brunt of the cost. NPR's Leila Fadel talks with the sustainability coordinator for Portland about a proposal to change that. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor