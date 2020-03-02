Ohio Man Forced To Say Goodbye To Pet Alligator

Dusty Rhoades obtained a baby alligator at a flea market 25 years ago. Officials learned the gator, now 5 feet long, was living in the basement. Rhoades had no exotic animal permit so it had to go.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's hard when a kid leaves home, but for Dusty Rhoades of Groveport, Ohio, it was time. Twenty-five years ago, Mr. Rhoades obtained a baby alligator at a flea market. Last week, officials learned the gator, now five feet long, still lived in the basement. WBNS reports the gator had to go; Rhoades had no exotic animal permit. Experts took it to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach. They grow up so fast, and they're gone too soon.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.