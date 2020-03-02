Celebrating 116 Years Since The Birth Of Dr. Seuss

Theodor Seuss Geisel, commonly known by his pen name Dr. Seuss, was born on March 2, 1904. We pay tribute to the author of The Cat in the Hat and so many more children's favorite books.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

All right. So today, we are commemorating one of the most beloved children's authors - Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss. He would have been 116 years old today. Lots of schools are celebrating National Read Across America Day today. And we have a little tribute of our own. Steve, you want to do this?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Absolutely. Here we go.

(SOUNDBITE OF JESSE HARRIS' "KARASS (INSTRUMENTAL)")

GREENE: We've had noses in stories of Lorax and leet (ph). We've read all the way down one Mulberry Street.

INSKEEP: Oh, the places we've been and the pops we've hopped on. Oh, the Whos we've heard and the doors we've knocked on.

GREENE: We've met cats in hats, counted fishes and sheep, interviewed foxes in socks-es (ph) without any sleep.

INSKEEP: We've followed hunches in bunches to get to the truth. We've thunk (ph) all the thinks from a studio booth.

GREENE: We've stuffed pockets with Wockets - well, we call it gear. Recorded choices of voices to make things more clear.

INSKEEP: We read with our eyes shut because you said we could, ate green eggs and ham as you insisted we should.

GREENE: We Yertled (ph) with turtles and a big-hearted moose, and we'll never forget that so thanks, Dr. Seuss.

INSKEEP: You said it the best. What's truer than true? No one alive is you-er (ph) than you.

GREENE: You asked the best questions, the toughest by far. So happy birthday from Morning Edition and NPR.

(SOUNDBITE OF JESSE HARRIS' "KARASS (INSTRUMENTAL)")

