Winding Down America's Longest War

The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for nearly two decades.

The conflict has left more than 2,400 Americans dead. It's cost nearly a trillion dollars. It's left half a million Afghans killed or wounded. And now – it might finally be coming to a close.

Over the weekend, the U.S. signed a deal with the Taliban that lays out a timetable for the final withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

But can we expect that timetable to hold? How reliable is the word of the Taliban? And above all else – is this really the beginning of the end?

To talk more about these questions, we spoke with Jennifer Glasse, international correspondent in Afghanistan; Professor Andrew Bacevich, contributing editor to Harper's and president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, and Jason Essazay, former interpreter in Afghanistan and enlisted member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

