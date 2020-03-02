Accessibility links
Winding Down America's Longest War "At this time, it looks like the Taliban is actually getting the better end of the deal," says Jason Essazay, former local interpreter in Afghanistan and enlisted member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Winding Down America's Longest War

Listen · 35:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/811243932/811253106" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Winding Down America's Longest War

1A

Winding Down America's Longest War

Winding Down America's Longest War

Listen · 35:24
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/811243932/811253106" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Youth dance as they celebrate the reduction in violence in Jalalabad. NOORULLAH SHIRZADA/NOORULLAH SHIRZADA/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
NOORULLAH SHIRZADA/NOORULLAH SHIRZADA/AFP via Getty Images

Youth dance as they celebrate the reduction in violence in Jalalabad.

NOORULLAH SHIRZADA/NOORULLAH SHIRZADA/AFP via Getty Images

The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for nearly two decades.

The conflict has left more than 2,400 Americans dead. It's cost nearly a trillion dollars. It's left half a million Afghans killed or wounded. And now – it might finally be coming to a close.

Over the weekend, the U.S. signed a deal with the Taliban that lays out a timetable for the final withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

But can we expect that timetable to hold? How reliable is the word of the Taliban? And above all else – is this really the beginning of the end?

To talk more about these questions, we spoke with Jennifer Glasse, international correspondent in Afghanistan; Professor Andrew Bacevich, contributing editor to Harper's and president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, and Jason Essazay, former interpreter in Afghanistan and enlisted member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.