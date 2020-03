Demand For Wipes, Sanitizers And Bleach Spikes Amid Coronavirus Fears Across the board, companies that make or sell cleaning and sanitizing products are seeing spikes in demand. Clorox shares hit an all-time high during the week of a major stock-market slump.

Demand For Wipes, Sanitizers And Bleach Spikes Amid Coronavirus Fears

Across the board, companies that make or sell cleaning and sanitizing products are seeing spikes in demand. Clorox shares hit an all-time high during the week of a major stock-market slump.