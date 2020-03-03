Accessibility links
Fed Cuts Interest Rates In Emergency Response To Coronavirus The Federal Reserve's move was unusual, coming between regularly scheduled policy meetings. Officials also left open the possibility of further cuts if the economic damage gets worse.
NPR logo Fed Cuts Interest Rates In Emergency Response To Coronavirus

Economy

Fed Cuts Interest Rates In Emergency Response To Coronavirus

Enlarge this image

U.S. stock indexes rose sharply on Monday in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut. Spencer Platt/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

U.S. stock indexes rose sharply on Monday in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Federal Reserve officials have cut a key interest rate by a half percentage point, in an emergency attempt to shore up the economy at a time when the coronavirus threatens to slow growth.

"The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," the central bank said a statement Tuesday morning.

The Fed's decision to cut rates was unanimous.

The move comes at a time of growing concern about the impact the virus is having on the global economy. Companies around the world are shutting down production and canceling travel in response.

Stock prices had their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis last week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by 12.5%, although it recouped part of its losses on Monday.

The Fed left open the possibility of further rate cuts down the line, saying it was monitoring developments and would act as needed to shore up growth.