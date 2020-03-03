Accessibility links
The Legacy of George Wallace "The activism of students is vitally important, that's where things will change," says Horace Huntley, founding director of the Oral History Project at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

The Legacy of George Wallace

Listen · 33:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/811671409/811673211" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Legacy of George Wallace

1A

The Legacy of George Wallace

The Legacy of George Wallace

Listen · 33:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/811671409/811673211" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Alabama's Governor George Wallace faces General Henry Graham in Tuscaloosa on June 12, 1963, at the University of Alabama. Despite an order of the federal court, Governor George Wallace appointed himself the temporary University registrar and stood in the doorway of the administration building to prevent the students from entering. -/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
-/AFP via Getty Images

Alabama's Governor George Wallace faces General Henry Graham in Tuscaloosa on June 12, 1963, at the University of Alabama. Despite an order of the federal court, Governor George Wallace appointed himself the temporary University registrar and stood in the doorway of the administration building to prevent the students from entering.

-/AFP via Getty Images

During his Alabama gubernatorial inauguration in 1963, George Wallace famously said: "Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, and segregation forever!"

That same year, Wallace tried to halt the integration of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. And he tried to do it himself. Wallace famously stood in the doorway of an auditorium on the school's campus to block two black students, Vivian Malone and James Hood, from entering.

Despite this history, Wallace's name still appears on buildings across Alabama – including in Birmingham, at the University of Alabama's Bell-Wallace Gymnasium.

Some students say they're not okay with having a building still named for Wallace. What does that debate look like on campus?

And we also talked about Wallace's influence in shaping American populism, and how his political rhetoric and legacy reverberated across the entire country, not just the South.

With us to talk about his legacy are Shreya Pokhrel, a student organizer at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Horace Huntley, the founding director of the Oral History Project at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and Dan Carter, author of "The Politics of Rage: George Wallace, The Origins of the New Conservatism, and the Transformation of American Politics."

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.